World box office: 'Sonic the Hedgehog' a runaway success

LOS ANGELES, Feb 25 ― With more than US$64 million (RM270.2 million) in takings at the weekend, according to figures published by Comscore on Sunday, February 23, the film adaptation of the video game of the same name has continued as the best-selling movie on the planet. Harrison Ford and Omar Sy are placed second in the ranking with The Call of the Wild, while Margot Robbie has dropped back into third position with Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Sonic the Hedgehog has hung onto its lead in the global box office with an additional US$64.6 million of receipts at the weekend. The live-action movie, which has achieved the best-ever launch for a film adapted from a video game, has now generated accumulated sales of US$203 million worldwide.

Not far behind the blue spiny mammal, Harrison Ford has taken second place in the ranking with The Call of the Wild. The tale of adventure starring the American actor garnered US$40.2 million in the course of its first weekend in theatres. Adapted from the Jack London novel of the same name, the movie also features French actor Omar Sy.

Second in the global ranking last week, Margot Robbie with Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has fallen back to third place. The superhero movie with a largely female cast took in an additional US$17 million of global sales at the weekend, bringing its accumulated total to more than US$173 million.

Bad Boys For Life and Parasite have both slipped back one place in the latest world box-office ranking to fourth and seventh position respectively, while 1917 by Sam Mendes has continued in fifth place.

The world box-office top 10 (in millions of dollars):

01. Sonic the Hedgehog ― 64.6

02. The Call of the Wild ― 40,2

03. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) ― 17

04. Bad Boys For Life ― 14

05. 1917 ― 13.8

06. Dolittle ― 12,8

07. Parasite ― 12

08. Brahms: The Boy II ― 8.1

09. Nightmare Island ― 8

10. The Gentlemen ― 7.8 ― AFP-Relaxnews