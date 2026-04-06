KOTA KINABALU, April 6 — Sabah will soon have its own heart specialist centre with the establishment of a National Heart Institute (IJN)-linked hospital in Likas, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government’s investment arm, Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd (ICSB), and IJN.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the move reflects the government’s commitment to improving access to quality healthcare.

“The establishment of Sabah’s first dedicated heart hospital is a manifestation of the government’s commitment to provide the best healthcare services for the people,” he said, adding that the facility will be built on a 10-acre site in Likas.

ICSB executive chairman Datuk Jasnih Daya said the hospital would reduce the need for Sabahans to seek treatment outside the state, lowering travel costs and enabling faster access to specialist care.

“With the establishment of a high-standard heart hospital here, patients will no longer need to rely entirely on facilities outside the state, thereby reducing travel costs and expediting access to specialist treatment.

“This initiative will also support the existing healthcare system in Sabah, including services at the Sabah Heart Centre at Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, which currently has limited capacity compared to the needs of the population,” he said.

He added that planning is still at an early stage, with no timeline set for construction or operations, noting only that “the first step” to work with IJN has been established and that they are hoping for groundbreaking by early next year.

Meanwhile, IJN chairman Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in Malaysia, underscoring the urgent need to expand access to specialised treatment nationwide.

“Access to high-quality cardiac care must be broadened so it can be enjoyed more widely, regardless of geographical location,” he said.

He added that the new facility could also position Sabah as a destination for medical tourism by offering world-class services at competitive costs.

The MoU was signed by Yayasan Sabah director Datuk Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar and Jasnih on behalf of ICSB, while IJN was represented by its group chief executive officer Prof Datuk Dr Mohamed Ezani Md Taib and clinical chief officer Datuk Dr Shaiful Azmi Yahaya.

In a parallel development, a second MoU was signed between University College Sabah Foundation (UCSF) and IJN University College to support the training and development of a skilled healthcare workforce.

The latest initiative builds on earlier federal efforts to strengthen cardiac services in Sabah. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously announced an RM80 million allocation to upgrade facilities at Queen Elizabeth II Hospital into a state-level National Heart Centre.

The upgrade includes additional specialists and trained support staff to enhance existing cardiology and cardiothoracic services, which currently face capacity constraints.

Together, the new IJN-linked hospital and the upgrade of existing facilities are expected to significantly improve access to cardiac treatment in Sabah, reducing dependence on Peninsular Malaysia while strengthening the state’s overall healthcare system.