BENTONG, April 6 — A corporal in the armed forces pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to seven charges of assaulting fellow personnel last month.

Sukry Tasu, 37, entered the plea before Magistrate Muhammad Aiman Azahan.

On the first charge, he is accused of causing grievous hurt to Muhammad Amirul Raziq Rosafindi, 24, at the armoury store of Company C, 25th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment Camp in Kem Bentong at 8.30am on March 30, 2026.

He was charged under Section 325 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Zamharir Muhammad Zuhid proposed bail of RM10,000, with an additional condition that the accused refrain from approaching or contacting the victim until the case is disposed of.

Defence counsel Mohamed Hafiz Baharudin sought a lower bail, saying his client, a storekeeper, earns a net monthly income of RM1,800.

The Magistrate set bail at RM7,000 for the first charge, imposed the additional condition, and fixed May 18 for document submission.

On the remaining charges, Sukry is accused of injuring six others, Mohammad Atiqillah Taugek Rashidi, 21; Muhammad Syakirin Yaacob, 20; Muhammad Azman Shah Ismail, 22; Nik Amir Zaqwan Nik Asrizal, 19; Muhammad Irfan Aiman Mohd Tajudin, 19; and Muhamad Danial Asraf Azizan, 22, at the same location around 8.30pm on the same day.

The charges are framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

The prosecution proposed RM4,000 bail for each charge, while the defence sought between RM1,800 and RM2,000. The court set bail at RM2,000 per charge and ordered the accused not to approach or contact the victims until the case is concluded.

Police had earlier arrested a soldier on March 31 to assist investigations into the assault of seven personnel at a military camp here, in which one victim was seriously injured. — Bernama