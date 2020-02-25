Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X to headline Australia bushfire relief concert in Melbourne

Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X will perform alongside the Veronicas and Seb Fontaine at the upcoming World Tour Bushfire Relief Charity Concert. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 25 ― The World Tour Bushfire Relief Charity Concert will take place on March 13 at the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne.

Miley Cyrus has just announced that she will headline the one-night event alongside Lil Nas X, the Veronicas and Seb Fontaine.

AUSTRALIA! I’m so excited to announce I’m headlining the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne !! Bringing out @LilNasX + more! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X6vDqB6eeF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 23, 2020

The concert will mark the first time that the vocalist performs in Australia since 2013, when she travelled to the country for her “Bangerz” tour in support of her fourth studio album.

Lil Nas X, who famously collaborated with Cyrus’s father and country superstar Billy Ray Cyrus for his 2019 smash hit Old Town Road, has never performed in Australia.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit various charities working to restore forests, wildlife and communities that have been affected by the Australian bushfire crisis, including the WWF’s Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund as well as the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal.

The lineup for the World Tour Bushfire Relief Charity Concert has been announced a week after Fire Fight Australia took place in Sydney.

Queen, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Jessica Mauboy and John Farnham performed at that concert, which was attended by 75,000 people and raised over A$9.5 million (RM26.5 million) for bushfire relief.

The World Tour Bushfire Relief Charity Concert is the first iteration of the previously announced World Tour event series, which will then see a special performance by Robbie Williams during the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix on March 14.

According to a statement, the year-long event will “build a new model of music tour, inspiring global music fans to play their part in accelerating the transition to a climate friendly, sustainable future.”

Each show is said to be headlined by high-profile artists, local stars and the biggest DJs in dance music, with live events announced in Montreal, Berlin, Milan, Seoul, Taipei, Osaka and Miami.

In the meantime, tickets for the World Tour Bushfire Relief Charity Concert will go on sale today, February 25 from 2pm (AEST). ― AFP-Relaxnews