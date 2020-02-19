Malaysian ARMYs, here's how you can catch BTS' comeback single on TikTok before anyone else (VIDEO)

TikTok users will be treated to an exclusive preview of the new single by K-pop group BTS. — Picture from Instagram/bts.bighitofficial

PETALING JAYA, Feb 19 — Want to be the first to hear BTS’s comeback single ON before the rest of the world?

Then prepare to jump on the TikTok bandwagon.

The app, known for letting users create short music videos, is set to tempt K-pop fans with an exclusive release of BTS’ latest song ON from the upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7.

Fans of the septet, known as ARMYs, will be able to hear a 30-second preview of the single on February 21 at 5am Malaysian time, 12 hours ahead of the album’s official worldwide release.

ARMYs can then let their creativity run wild by filming their own videos to the music.

BTS officially joined TikTok on September 25 last year and quickly claimed the world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on the platform in a record time of three hours and 31 minutes.

That same week, TikTok launched the #CNSChallenge based on member J-hope’s song Chicken Noodle Soup and called on ARMYs to show off their slickest dance moves.

The original post from BTS has blown up with more than 3.8 million likes and 109,000 comments so far.