Saxophonist Kenny G, HK entertainer Miriam Yeung concerts in Malaysia postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Fans of Kenny G will have to wait a little longer before being able to see him perform. — Picture via Instagram/kennyg

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — American saxophonist Kenny G and Hong Kong celebrity Miriam Yeung has joined the list of performers who have called off their concerts here following the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement to the media, organiser Star Planet said due to the seriousness of the virus's proliferation, Kenny G's “Concert Live in Malaysia 2020” and Yeung's “My Beautiful Live” world tour here have been postponed.

Kenny G and Yeung's concerts were originally set for Feb 16 at Arena of Stars in Genting and March 21 at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil respectively.

The rescheduled dates will be announced at a later date.

Hong Kong celebrity Miriam Yeung has postponed her March 21 concert at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil. — Picture via Instagram/yeungchinwah

The company said the decision was made to protect the health and safety of the artistes, performers, patrons and staff.

“Besides, the travel restrictions put in place have caused unforeseen impact on global logistics affecting the planning of equipment shipping process.”

“Tighter flight and immigration restrictions have also affected the travel schedule of some of Kenny G's crew members,” added the company.

Star Planet also said that tickets would remain valid despite the postponement.

“Fans are advised to keep their tickets and stay tuned for updates via Star Planet's official website or fan page,” it said.

As for fans who wish to get refund for their tickets are urged to contact the company (03-92233667) or visit www.starplanet.com.my for related information.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Hong Kong entertainer Joey Yung has announced that her March 21 concert at Arena of Stars Genting will proceed as scheduled.

Sin Chew Daily quoted Yung as saying that her concert in Malaysia will not have guest performers due to lack of time.

“If there are guest performers, I may not have enough time to sing,” she said.

In her previous concerts at Hong Kong, Yung would have different guest performers to perform.