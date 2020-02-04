Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra presents thrilling Cirque de la Symphonie

An exhilarating performance with Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra can be expected. — Picture courtesy of MPO

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Be part of music extravaganzas as the world-renowned Cirque de la Symphonie returns to perform together with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) this weekend at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

Following its successful collaborations with the MPO at DFP in 2015 and 2018, Cirque de la Symphonie will once again mesmerize the audience with a plethora of exciting performances by its aerial flyers, acrobats, strongmen and jugglers, fused with live orchestral music by the MPO.

This time around, the performance will be extremely special as the Cirque will also feature a live violin aerialist whose performances will surely put the audience at the edge of their seats.

Cirque de la Symphonie returns to MPO for its third show this weekend. — Picture courtesy of MPO

The musical performances will be devoted almost entirely to music from film scores, all originally composed for symphony orchestra.

Among the music that will be featured are James Horner’s theme from Avatar, John William’s Superman theme, Henry Mancini’s Moon River and Hans Zimmer’s music from Gladiator.

Korean-American conductor Gene Chang will lead MPO for Cirque de la Symphonie. — Picture courtesy of MPO

The concerts will be led by Korean-American conductor Gene Chang.

Former assistant and associate conductor of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Chang has worked with many renowned orchestras such as the Cincinnati Pops, Pittsburgh Symphony, and the Louisiana, Savannah and Seoul Philharmonics.

He returns to the DFP’s podium after his appearance last year for the MPO’s Emily Saves The Orchestra concerts.

Enjoy the magic of cirque with the MPO on February 8 and 9 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.

