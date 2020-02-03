Owen Wilson to join ‘Loki’ cast at Disney Plus

the exact details of Owen Wilson’s role are as yet unknown. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 3 — Marvel Studios has reportedly tapped American movie star Owen Wilson for its upcoming Loki series at Disney Plus.

While the exact details of Wilson’s role are as yet unknown, he will be joining a cast which includes Tom Hiddleston — who is reprising his key role from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the trickster god, which he has played since 2011’s Thor — along with Sophia Di Martino, who is also attached to star in the series (via The Hollywood Reporter).

While it won’t be Wilson’s first turn with Disney — having previously collaborated with the studio on voicing Lightning McQueen, the main character in the Pixar Cars film franchise — he is probably best known for his roles in Wes Anderson films such as The Royal Tenenbaums, The Darjeeling Limited, and blockbusters including Zoolander and Midnight In Paris.

Repped by UTA, the actor will next appear in another Wes Anderson flick: The French Dispatch due out in July. — AFP-Relaxnews