Bling it on: Malaysian singer Ifa Raziah dons jewellery worth whopping RM3.5m in new music video

Ifa was decked out in RM3.5 million worth of jewellery for the music video. — Picture via Instagram/ifa_raziah

PETALING JAYA, Feb 3 — Singer Ifa Raziah had three armed bodyguards watching over her in her most recent shoot of her latest music video, and for good reason.

The Kedah-born 44-year-old whose real name is Saripah Raziah Mustapha wore RM 3.5 million worth of jewellery from Ceres Jewels, befittingly of her ‘character’ for the song, Miss Diva.

“The bodyguards were responsible for keeping a close eye on the million dollar worth jewellery during the entire photoshoot,” she told Astro Gempak.

Inspired by Charlize Theron’s Queen Ravenna from the movie The Huntsman : Winter’s War, she said although it was nerve-racking to don the pricy ice, it helped her get in character.

“Although I was nervous about wearing expensive jewellery, but the moment I wore the tiara, I immediately got into the evil character of Queen Raveena.

“The tiara itself might be worth RM 3 million because it is made from pure gemstone,” she quipped.

The music video for the song written by Hafiz Hamidun and Indonesian Ressa Herlambang was directed by Syahid Rushdan from Lensa Film Studio, Bukit Damansara.