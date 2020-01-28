Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra presents ‘family fun day’ concerts

Resident conductor Gerard Salonga will lead Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra this Sunday. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 ― Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is set to take the whole family on a musical adventure with its Family Fun Day concerts themed Let’s Tour the World! this Sunday at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

With musicians from 29 different countries, the MPO will take the audience on a voyage around the world, performing music from countries, including Czech Republic, Philippine, Spain and Malaysia.

The MPO will be performing a medley of much-loved folk songs such as Jong Jong Inai, Chan Mali Chan and Rasa Sayang.

Next, the audience will visit Philippine and discover Midanao Sketches, a popular music written based on the rhythm of the dances and songs of the Manobo tribe from the northern Mindanao.

Additionally, the MPO will travel to China and perform Li’s Spring Festival Overture, a work that depicts the celebration of the spring festival (also known as the Chinese New Year).

‘Let’s Tour the World!’ concert will feature music from all over the world. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

Continuing the journey, the audience will be transported to Czech Republic where Smetana’s Die Moldau will be played.

It is regarded as one of the greatest nationalistic symphonic poems.

The MPO will also perform Spanish music entitled The Three Cornered Hat Suite, based on a ballet.

The musical adventure will conclude in the US with Bernstein’s On the Town: Three Dance Episode, based on a Broadway production of the same name.

Resident Conductor Gerard Salonga will lead the orchestra.

The concerts are suitable for adults and children aged four and above.

Embark on the musical voyage on February 2 at 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

