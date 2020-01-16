Mandy Moore previews new album with ‘Save A Little for Yourself’ (VIDEO)

Mandy Moore arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 8, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 ― Save A Little for Yourself will appear on Moore’s forthcoming seventh opus, Silver Landings, which will arrive on March 6.

Silver Landings will mark the singer-songwriter’s first album in ten years, following 2009’s Amanda Leigh.

The full-length will mark a “purposeful departure from the more tightly structured pop of her previous material,” as testified to by Moore’s latest singles I’d Rather Lose and When I Wasn’t Watching.

“I wanted to make a very California-sounding record ― something that feels sunshiny and airy and natural, something you could listen to driving up and down the PCH with all the windows rolled down on a beautiful weekend day,” Moore said of her new LP in a statement, citing George Harrison’s melodies and Joni Mitchell’s poetry as inspirations.

The 35-year-old vocalist recently unveiled another cut from the album, Save a Little for Yourself, which she co-wrote with Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, producer Mike Viola and Selena Gomez collaborator Sean Douglas.

“Sometimes writing a song feels like giving myself the advice I know I need the most and it’s often the hardest to heed. It makes the song almost a mantra of sorts ― something I know I’ll continue learning because it bears repeating,” Moore said of Save a Little for Yourself in a statement, adding that it is “sort of the other half of a love song that we don’t always talk about or acknowledge”.

The country rock ballad arrived with an accompanying visual, in which the This Is Us star performs her latest single live in a recording studio.

In March, Moore will go on tour across North America in support of her new album, running through May 9 with a final show in Denver, Colorado.

In the meantime, discover Save a Little for Yourself: ― AFP-Relaxnews