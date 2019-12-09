Taiwan celebrity ‘auntie’ Chen Meifeng’s bikini photo has fans raving over her curves

Taiwanese actress Chen Meifeng sets tongues wagging for her bikini picture that showed her slim body and bountiful assets. — Photo via Instagram/ im_meifen

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Taiwan celebrity host and actress Chen Meifeng got Facebook users somewhat excited after she posted a picture of herself in a bikini that bared her cleavage.

The 63-year-old female lead in the Hokkien series The Spirits of Love and Night Market Life is currently on holiday with friends in Thailand.

In the photo, Chen wrote that she will start eating after the photo was uploaded.

She hashtagged it “let’s talk about diet only after returning to Taipei”.

The photo, uploaded on Sunday, has since received 23,000 reactions with more than 1,200 comments.

One comment from Vivian Peng praised Chen for her beauty.

“Women should live for themselves. Whenever wherever, remain confident always,” she wrote.

Jessica Lau praised Chen for her shapely curves.

“Very beautiful,” she wrote while Cena Su praised Chen for maintaining her body well.

Chen is known for her slender figure and youthful looks, which landed her the nickname “Taiwan’s Most Beautiful Obasan” (“obasan” means “auntie” in Japanese).