‘Heavenly King’ Aaron Kwok is happy to have two daughters, denies ‘paying’ wife to have son

Hong Kong heartrob Aaron Kwok has denied paying his wife to try for a son. — Picture via Instagram/ aaronkwokxx

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — “Heavenly King” Aaron Kwok says he is happy that he has two daughters now and does not plan to ask his wife Moka Fang to try for a son.

Hong Kong daily Ming Pao quoted the 54-year-old celebrity as denying reports that he gave Fang designer handbags and cash in a bid to get Fang to try for a son.

“I do not know where this news comes from. If the media wanted to be too creative, they should ask for my opinion first,” he was quoted by the daily as saying.

The singer and actor added that he felt blessed to have two daughters and does not plan to have another child anytime soon.

Kwok said taking care of the two girls have taken up a lot of the couple’s time.

“I am very busy while my wife also has her modeling jobs. I will not be having another child soon. Having two daughters is very sweet. No need to be too traditional minded,” he added.

Kwok and Fang tied the knot in 2017.

His eldest Chantelle was born in 2017 while his second daughter was born in April this year. Kwok has yet to announce her name.