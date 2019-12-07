‘Locke & Key’ to land on Netflix in 2020

The ‘Locke & Key’ series will notably be co-produced by the director of the horror film ‘It Chapter 2.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 7 — Adapted from the comics of the same name, the fantasy fiction series will comprise ten episodes. The cast includes Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) and Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs).

According to a press release from Netflix, the US streaming giant will release the series on its platform yesterday, February 7.

It took nearly a decade for the television adaptation of Locke & Key to see the light of day.

Abandoned by Fox in 2011 and then by Hulu last year, the project is now guaranteed to be released, thanks to Netflix, which will unveil it on February 7.

Based on Stephen King’s son Joe Hill’s comic book series, Locke & Key will explore the inextricable bonds that unite and define a family while focusing on the transition from childhood to adulthood, and love and loss.

The series will tell how, after the mysterious death of their father, the Lockes return to live in their ancestral home, Keyhouse.

They then discover magic keys that could be linked to their father’s murder. While they explore the magical properties of their discovery, it emerges that a demon named Dodge is also pursuing these supernatural keys in a bid to open a gateway to hell.

Comprising ten episodes, the new Netflix series was adapted by Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House) who will also act as executive producers alongside the author Joe Hill.

Andy Muschietti, the director of two instalments in the Stephen King horror saga It, will also be among the producers.

As for the cast, Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) will play the role of the mother Nina Locke, while Jackson Robert Scott (It, It Chapter 2), Connor Jessup (American Crime) and Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories) will respectively play the roles of the children, Bode, Tyler and Kinsey Locke.

Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) will play the role of the dead husband and father, Rendell Locke.

Laysla De Oliveira will be the demonic monster Dodge. Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) and Coby Bird will complete the cast, playing the roles of Sam Lesser, and Gabe and Rufus Whedon.

Netflix has yet to release a trailer for this forthcoming series. ­— AFP-Relaxnews