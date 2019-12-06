South Korean actor Kang Ji-hwan sentenced to three years probation for raping two women in July

For raping two women in July, South Korean actor Kang Ji-hwan has been sentenced to three years of probation. — Photo via Facebook/ kangjihwan

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — South Korean actor Kang Ji-hwan has been sentenced to three years of probation for raping two women in July.

Kpop culture website Soompi reported that the sentence was handed down by the Suwon District Court on Thursday.

The court sentenced Kang Ji Hwan to two years and six months imprisonment suspended for three years of probation.

“This means that if he commits an offense during the three-year probation period, he will serve out his prison sentence of two years and six months,” reported the website, adding that Kang was also ordered to serve 120 hours of community service, 40 hours of rape treatment programme.

He is also barred from getting employed at any workplace that provides services to children or the disabled for three years.

Before sentencing, Kang told the court that he wanted to raise a beautiful family and become the best father in the world before it was too late.

“I’m resentful of myself for doing such a thing, especially to someone I know. I resent myself as I have no excuses, and I can’t forgive myself. I’m sorry. I’m also regretful,” the website reported.

He is expected to be released from the detention centre where he is being held.

It was previously reported that Kang was accused of raping two women on July 7 while they were sleeping.

The 42-year-old was arrested at his Gwangju home on July 9 following reports by the victims.

Kang began his career in musical theatre before moving on to television, starring in television dramas such as Be Strong, Geum-soon! (2005), Capital Scandal (2007), and Hong Gil-dong (2008), as well as Rough Cut (2008) and My Girlfriend is an Agent (2009).