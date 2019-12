Actress Fasha Sandha wins hearts for helping care for Singaporean singer’s mum with cancer

The 35-year-old actress did not mind getting her hands dirty while assisting Roslan’s mum. — Instagram/Roslan Shah, Fasha Sandha

PETALING JAYA, Dec 2 — Praises poured in for actress Fasha Sanda after lending a helping hand to care for her friend in Singaporean singer Roslan Shah’s ailing mother.

He revealed a different side of the 35-year-old actress via an Instagram post detailing how the actress had helped changed his mum’s diaper after cleaning her, on a recent trip to Singapore.

His mother was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer in October and has been given six months to a year to live.

“Not many know about Fasha’s heart I’ve seen it with my own eyes.

“Fasha came to my house on Saturday with her husband Aidil Aziz to visit my dearest mum,” he wrote.

Roslan’s mother had to use the restroom and despite being stopped, Fasha gladly assisted his elderly mum with changing her diaper and helped her wash up.

“Seeing that really touched me as Fasha isn’t a family member.

“That was such a noble deed which many can’t do,” he said, praising the actress’s humility and helpful nature.

The touching story caught the attention of social media users who praised the mother of two for doing the good deed.