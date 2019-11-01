Malaysian model Miller Khan’s erotic, narcissism-themed photos a hit on Instagram

Miller has been receiving positive feedback from Instagram users for the saucy photos. — Picture from Instagram/miller_khan

PETALING JAYA, Nov 1 — The pictures from Malaysia-born Miller Khan’s recent modelling job have been heating up Instagram.

The raunchy snaps were purposefully edited to show the tattooed heartthrob kissing and running his tongue over a copy of himself, resulting in a provocative visual commentary on human narcissism.

Taken by Jakarta-based photographer Vickar Adam, the intimate shots have been getting praise from social media users for its creative and controversial depiction of self-obsession.

It has garnered more than 17,000 likes and 1,600 comments so far.

“The editing on this is amazing,” wrote @ajiprasetyapangestu.

“This is too sexual for me, but it’s art. Love this for real,” said @lionardychoky.

“(Vickar), you’ve taken your model onto a different level. What a great expression,” wrote @hulutanjung13.

Miller is currently active in Indonesia where he also pursues acting.

The 32-year-old, who is of Pakistani, Chinese, Malay and Arab parentage, got his start by appearing in a Petronas commercial directed by the late Yasmin Ahmad in 2003.

He moved to Jakarta in 2007 and is best known for his roles in the film Cintapuccino and TV drama Cinta Dan Anugerah.