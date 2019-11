Actress Nabila Huda gets telling off from Islamic preacher for selfie with Husky

The 34-year-old is currently on a family vacation in Christchurch, New Zealand. — Picture from Instagram/Nabila Huda1

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — All it took was a selfie with a fluffy canine to land actress Nabila Huda in the soup.

While vacationing in Christchurch, New Zealand with her family, the Munafik star could not resist posing with a sable-hued Husky in a close-up shot.

Despite assuring followers and fans that she had performed the religious cleansing ritual of sertu after meeting her four-legged fan, the actress came under fire from social media users as well as reality television preacher PU Syed.

In Islam teachings, dogs are deemed impure.

PU Syed who made a name through the Astro religious reality TV programme Pencetus Ummah took to Instagram admonishing the 34-year-old who is the daughter of Malaysian rock icon Amy Search.

He said those belonging to the Muslim faith should not be influenced by Nabila’s selfie with a dog even if they have performed the samak purification ritual.

PU Syed then went on to say that those in showbusiness have a tendency of normalising activities that are haram.

“From scenes of touching and hugging to other sinful deeds that they always repeat without any guilt are put on display for their fans.

“This phenomenon of normalising sin is very dangerous and can only defame the religion,” wrote PU Syed.

In his post, the celebrity preacher and entrepreneur also explained the law of touching dogs.

The preacher concluded his post with a message for celebrities reminding them to refrain from posting such selfies to avoid courting slander and setting a bad example for their followers.