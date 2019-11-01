Actress Hanis Zalikha’s new slimming product branded a ‘sham’ by social media

Hanis Zalikha, who goes by the nickname ‘Cakenis’ or ‘Keknis, has angered social media users with her weight-watch new beauty product. — Screengrab via Instagram/@haniszalikha.

PETALING JAYA, Nov 1— Local TV and film actress Hanis Zalikha has stirred a debate amongst social media users online as to the actual effectiveness of her new essential oil slimming product.

The 29-year-old, who is also a blogger, model and entrepreneur, unveiled her new beauty product Cakenis Petite Oil some two months ago in mid-September.

The oil is advertised to be able to help a person lose weight and decrease their appetite by simply applying the oil on the fatty areas of the skin.

Hanis even backed this up by giving her own testimonial on her Instagram account, saying that has helped her to resist her food cravings with relative ease.

“I love my food too much, I can’t look at food, I’ll end up wanting it all. But, I can’t believe that it has all changed now and maintaining a healthy diet has become so easy,” wrote Hanis.

“I have to thank Cakenis Petite Oil. It helps me curb my cravings so much. It really does.”

But social media users were having none of it, as many criticised the science behind the oil’s application, saying that it didn’t make sense and that Hanis is just upselling her product.

So kaedahnya keknis nak habaq sbb oil dia tu dari tak lalu makan salad mcm keluarga Kadarshian kini dia lalu makan salad la????



Ok. Nak beli ni lah. Nabila pengen kurus ya auloooo. Boleh beli utk anak anak yang tak lalu makan sayoq jugekkk la? pic.twitter.com/0SDVwLgfep — Kak Jah Sungai Dua🤭 (@XXXbyefelicia) 29 October 2019

Sapu minyak kat kulit lepastu boleh kawal nafsu makan? What is the science behind this? 🤔@DrAmalinaBakri pic.twitter.com/V79PT36Jka — Elissa Irhamy (@elissalanna) 7 September 2019

Hanis defended her product saying that it doesn’t “break fat” but instead treats stretch marks on flabby skin and helps to decrease a person’s appetite because of ingredients like peppermint oil.

She even attached a link to a research study which states the effectiveness of how the scent of peppermint oil lowers a person’s appetite.

Even with her explanation, many social media users were quick to condemn her and find fault with her statements, saying that the research article she shared was not based on her product.

Social media users criticised the functionality and effectiveness of Hanis’ product, saying that it did not make sense. — Screengrab via Twitter/@XXXbyefelicia

“Okay the problem is this so-called research is based on that company’s essential oil, not Cakenis’,” wrote a user.

“If that’s the case, we should all buy peppermint oil instead of her product,” wrote another user.

Other users were not amused with the fact that celebrities like Hanis, may be leveraging on their fame to “trick” customers into purchasing their products for sales.

Other users were particularly hurt by the fact that celebrities would “trick” their fans into purchasing their products to make a quick buck. — Screengrab via Twitter/@elissalanna

“Don’t these artists feel bad for tricking people? Where is their sense of responsibility? Why do so many of them still trick people?” wrote one user.

Other users said that these celebrities are “smart” and take advantage of their fame to pursue other ventures, like selling beauty products because they are no longer active in their respective industries.