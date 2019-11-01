Actress Hanis Zalikha’s new slimming product branded a ‘sham’ by social media

PETALING JAYA, Nov 1— Local TV and film actress Hanis Zalikha has stirred a debate amongst social media users online as to the actual effectiveness of her new essential oil slimming product.
The 29-year-old, who is also a blogger, model and entrepreneur, unveiled her new beauty product Cakenis Petite Oil some two months ago in mid-September.
The oil is advertised to be able to help a person lose weight and decrease their appetite by simply applying the oil on the fatty areas of the skin.
CAKENIS PETITE OIL IS LAUNCHED TODAY! I am so excited! We checked this morning, the stocks are running really low now (at the website, stockist slots are fully booked) so kalau taknak tunggu next batch restock boleh ke www.shopcakenis.com and grab it now. Okay done announce 😌 Pastu nak cerita, dulu teruja tengok Kim Kourtney sekeluarga macam makan salad all the time. Dalam bekas plastik tu diorang goncang pastu kunyah sambil sembang. Nampak sedap dan teringin tapi I can never!!! I love my food too much. Takleh tengok makanan semua nak. Tak sangka sekarang semua tu dah berubah, dan diet sihat jadi lebih mudah sangat sangat. I have to thank Cakenis Petite Oil. It helps me curb my cravings so much. It really does. Have fun discovering Cakenis Petite Oil, I hope you will love it too 🤗 Siapa pandai buat salad best2, please share with me, dressings apa I should try!!! I am so obsessed 😍
Hanis even backed this up by giving her own testimonial on her Instagram account, saying that has helped her to resist her food cravings with relative ease.
“I love my food too much, I can’t look at food, I’ll end up wanting it all. But, I can’t believe that it has all changed now and maintaining a healthy diet has become so easy,” wrote Hanis.
“I have to thank Cakenis Petite Oil. It helps me curb my cravings so much. It really does.”
But social media users were having none of it, as many criticised the science behind the oil’s application, saying that it didn’t make sense and that Hanis is just upselling her product.
So kaedahnya keknis nak habaq sbb oil dia tu dari tak lalu makan salad mcm keluarga Kadarshian kini dia lalu makan salad la????— Kak Jah Sungai Dua🤭 (@XXXbyefelicia) 29 October 2019
Ok. Nak beli ni lah. Nabila pengen kurus ya auloooo. Boleh beli utk anak anak yang tak lalu makan sayoq jugekkk la? pic.twitter.com/0SDVwLgfep
Sapu minyak kat kulit lepastu boleh kawal nafsu makan? What is the science behind this? 🤔@DrAmalinaBakri pic.twitter.com/V79PT36Jka— Elissa Irhamy (@elissalanna) 7 September 2019
Hanis defended her product saying that it doesn’t “break fat” but instead treats stretch marks on flabby skin and helps to decrease a person’s appetite because of ingredients like peppermint oil.
She even attached a link to a research study which states the effectiveness of how the scent of peppermint oil lowers a person’s appetite.
The Cakenis Petite Oil! Okay leading up to the online launch this 20th September, I’ll tell you how I use my Cakenis Petite Oil! Dalam Cakenis Petite Oil, tiga active ingredients adalah peppermint oil, lavender oil & rosa seed oil. . Pertanyaan yang paling lazim adalah, kenapa sapu dekat tempat berlemak kalau oil ni tak boleh pecahkan lemak? Sebab rosa seed oil ada elemen melembapkan kulit dan memudarkan parut. Bahagian badan kita yang berlemak (perut/pinggul/lengan) berpotensi regang, seterusnya menghasilkan stretchmark/rekahan. Jadi sapuan Cakenis Petite Oil di kawasan berlemak bertujuan merawat kulit bahagian berlemak — daripada stretchmark. Cakenis Petite Oil BUKAN untuk memecahkan lemak. . Seterusnya macam mana Cakenis Petite Oil bantu kawal nafsu makan? Betul, memang susah nak bayangkan, kalau tak experience sendiri. Hanis include a university study (https://www.aeroscena.com/pages/research-oils-30) on peppermint oil, how the scent helps decrease our appetite. Bau peppermint oil tu sendiri yang buat kita kurang selera makan. Dalam kajian tersebut, peserta inhaled peppermint oil (di bawah pemerhatian setiap 2jam) & kadar pemakanan mereka direkod berkurangan dalam tempoh 2 minggu. Berbanding peserta yang tidak inhale (sedut/hidu) peppermint oil. Maka untuk orang yang selera makan sangat tinggi macam saya (I’m a real foodie), memang sangat membantu untuk displin makan salad & ikan sahaja. Jadi itulah caranya saya dapat pinggang yang lebih kecik daripada sebelum ni. Sebab saya berjaya DIET dengan baik, betul & berpanjangan, bersama bantuan Cakenis Petite Oil. . Cakenis Petite Oil ni dah ada 3bulan. Waktu kami include Cakenis Petite Oil dalam setiap set Cakenis Curves (bersama girdle/corset/wrap), kami jadikan ia complementary item. Ribuan botol Cakenis Petite Oil 60ml telah sampai kepada pengguna Cakenis Curves batch pertama & dialami sendiri oleh mereka. Feedbacks mereka terhadap essential oil ini sendiri yang mencetus pengeluaran botol 100ml. Suatu yang luar plan & jangkaan kami. Jadi nantikan Cakenis Petite Oil botol 100ml ini ya!
Even with her explanation, many social media users were quick to condemn her and find fault with her statements, saying that the research article she shared was not based on her product.
“Okay the problem is this so-called research is based on that company’s essential oil, not Cakenis’,” wrote a user.
“If that’s the case, we should all buy peppermint oil instead of her product,” wrote another user.
Other users were not amused with the fact that celebrities like Hanis, may be leveraging on their fame to “trick” customers into purchasing their products for sales.
“Don’t these artists feel bad for tricking people? Where is their sense of responsibility? Why do so many of them still trick people?” wrote one user.
Other users said that these celebrities are “smart” and take advantage of their fame to pursue other ventures, like selling beauty products because they are no longer active in their respective industries.