Malaysian Bollywood social media lip sync queen Kak Girl announces divorce (VIDEO)

The social media personality says she and her ex-husband had problems communicating. — Picture from Instagram/Kak Girl

PETALING JAYA, Oct 22 — Malaysian social media personality Kak Girl who made a name with lip sync parody videos announced she is officially divorced from her husband Mohd Hafizi Marzuki.

Kak Girl whose real name is Nur Amira Maslan uttered the “talak satu” proclamation at the Johor Baru lower Syarie court on Sunday.

The 32-year-old told mStar she and Hafizi went their separate ways due to a lack of understanding in their relationship.

“Our relationship had problems since a few months back but finally we were forced to make a decision to divorce.

“The cause was no understanding and we have communication problems. The relationship became tense because we hardly saw each other, as he works in Singapore and I commute between Kuala Lumpur and Johor.

“We tried everything to save our family but it didn’t work so in the end, we divorced on good terms, no fights or hate,” she was quoted saying.

Kak Girl and Hafizi were married for five years and have no kids.

In the interview, the Bollywood lip sync queen rubbished claims that her recent rise to popularity created cracks in the couple’s marriage.

“If people are saying my increasing popularity made our relationship cold, that’s not true.

“Before I was known, our relationship already had problems but we tried hiding it as we worked on improving things.

“It’s true people always see us smiling and laughing but what happens behind closed doors, no one knows. I’m not the sort of woman who would share her sadness on social media,” she explained.

In the meantime, she said being a divorcee isn’t going to hamper her career and she will continue to work to earn a living.

“Right now I’m filming a few telefilms and dramas. I’m also receiving offers to host events and ceremonies in Kuala Lumpur and Johor.

“It’s not easy being called a divorced woman, we have to handle everything ourselves but I trust in God’s plan,” she said.

Kak Girl shot to fame in 2017 after uploading a series of lip sync parody videos that showed her dancing in a car driven by her then-husband.

Her hilarious personality opened doors for her in the entertainment industry which she loves.