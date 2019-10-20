‘The Craft’ remakes adds David Duchovny to cast

Actor David Duchovny is most known for his role in the 'X-Files'. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 20 — David Duchovny is joining the cast of the upcoming reboot of The Craft.

Deadline reported that Duchovny is the latest star announced for the film that will also star Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Calilee Spaeny and Nicholas Galitzine.

The original 1996 film was a cult hit that starred Neve Campbell, Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balik, Rachel True, Christine Taylor and Skeet Ulrich.

It centred around the new girl at a Catholic prep school who encounters a trio of girls with a penchant for witchcraft.

No word as yet on what role Duchovny will be playing, but filming is expected to begin in July. No release date has been announced so far.