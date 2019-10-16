‘Puteri Gunung Ledang the Musical’ set to return in July 2020, Tiara Jacquelina to direct

Tiara says the role of Gusti Putri is the hardest role to cast. ― Pictures by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 ― Malaysian favourite Puteri Gunung Ledang the Musical will be returning on stage next July, 14 years after it was first staged in 2006.

The award-winning musical will be directed by Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina who played the titular role of Gusti Putri in three seasons of the musical as well as the 2004 film.

Based on the popular Malay legend, Puteri Gunung Ledang the Musical tells the story of a Javanese princess who is caught in a love triangle with the Malaccan warrior Hang Tuah and Sultan Mahmud.

The upcoming production will feature a new cast, new staging and a new enhanced experience for audiences.

“Puteri Gunung Ledang the Musical has been our most requested of all our shows. I dare say it’s our most popular production to date and after having done so many productions, I’m eager to revisit and reimagine the whole story,” Tiara told Malay Mail.

According to Tiara, the musical will first be staged at Esplanade in Singapore in June 2020 before heading back to Kuala Lumpur the following month.

“What sparked the idea was when Esplanade in Singapore asked whether we would restage it for them and we thought we might as well restage it for Malaysia too,” she said.

Tiara added that the team has learned to plan a show that is tourable as the musical's massive set in previous productions prevented it from travelling.

“We also never thought the show would be such a hit,” she said.

Puteri Gunung Ledang the Musical is Enfiniti Productions’ most requested musical to date.

The news was announced yesterday at arts and entertainment company Enfiniti’s 21st anniversary event.

Tiara is positive her transition from playing the iconic role to directing the beloved musical would be a seamless one.

“I think because it was me playing the role initially it’s easy for me and I know the character inside out,” she said.

Online auditions will be held soon but the actors, particularly the main role of Gusti Putri, will have big shoes to fill.

“It’s going to be a tough one. Of all the characters ever created in Malaysian theatre, this will be the hardest role to cast,” said Tiara.

On top of plans to take the musical on a national tour, the Enfiniti (M) Sdn Bhd chief dream-maker hopes to bring Puteri Gunung Ledang the Musical to international audiences.

Puteri Gunung Ledang the Musical made it to the Malaysian Book of Records for the longest-running local production ever staged and won multiple awards at the 2006 BOH Cameronian Arts Awards.

Auditions, casting, dates and venue details will be announced on Enfiniti’s social media platforms soon.