Kirsten Dunst has the starring role in the dramatic comedy ‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida.’ — Picture courtesy of Showtime/Youtube via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — American television channel Showtime has confirmed its order for the second season of the new “dramedy” starring Kirsten Dunst. The first season of On Becoming a God in Central Florida began airing on American television on August 25.

With On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Kirsten Dunst has won her bet with American television. A second season of the series has been commissioned by Showtime just a month after its launch. For the moment, neither the shooting date nor the episode count has been released by the producers.

“With such imaginative storytelling and an absolutely inspired lead performance, On Becoming a God in Central Florida has been a revelation,” said Jana Winograde, co-president of entertainment at Showtime, in a statement.

“Kirsten, Esta, Robert, Matt and Charlie have crafted a wondrous blend of satirical light within the economic and emotional melancholy that confronts so many Americans. We couldn’t be happier that On Becoming a God is on Showtime, nor more eager to see what wild events await our ensemble in the downline of season two.”

Starring Kirsten Dunst and created by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky, the dramatic comedy tells the story of Krystal Stubbs, an employee in a water park who’s chasing her own American Dream.

It’s based in 1990s Orlando, Florida. Krystal, a minimum-wage employee, does the best she can until the day she decides to infiltrate Founders American Merchandise (FAM), a multi-level marketing company whose pyramid scheme has bankrupted her family. By lying and scheming, she climbs to the top of the powerful business structure handled by Obie Garbeau II. On her way to the top, she meets Cody, one of FAM’s most fervent disciples, with whom she develops a complicated relationship.

Produced by George Clooney and Kirsten Dunst with Sony’s TriStar Television, the dramatic comedy began airing on August 25 on Showtime. Ted Levine, Theodore Pellerin, Mel Rodriguez, Beth Ditto, and Alexander Skarsgard round out the cast. — AFP-Relaxnews