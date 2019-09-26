Kanye West reportedly postponing new album ‘Jesus Is King’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 6, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — Sources close to the situation have reportedly indicated that the musician will no longer release his ninth solo album on September 27.

The news arrived a few weeks after Kim Kardashian announced her husband’s latest studio effort on Twitter, also unveiling a handwritten tracklist filled with Christian-themed songs.

Among them are God Is, Baptized, Through the Valley and Sunday as well as Water, which West debuted at his church-like “Sunday Service” performances earlier this year.

The rapper later confirmed the upcoming release of Jesus is King on his own website, although he did not share additional details about the album.

According to Variety, the decision to delay Jesus is King happened concurrently with a meeting West had with executives of Def Jam in Wyoming.

The New York Times’ Joe Coscarelli echoed the reports, claiming on Twitter that he is “hearing from many industry people that Jesus Is King is not coming on Friday, despite people on the ground in Wyoming trying to make it happen.”

It is still unclear what will happen next with the project.

Jesus is King is not the first album by West to be postponed at the last minute. Last year, the much-anticipated Yandhi was delayed several times before being abandoned altogether, at least under that title.

At the time, West personally addressed the situation on Twitter, writing, “I realise the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding.”

Despite news suggesting that Jesus is King will not arrive on September 27, Kim Kardashian continued to retweet countdowns pointing to the album’s release.

As Billboard reports, West is also working on a special edition of his Sunday Service in Detroit on the same day. — AFP-Relaxnews