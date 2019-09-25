‘Supernatural’ star Jared Padalecki to headline ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ reboot

Jared Padalecki has played Sam Winchester in the fantasy series ‘Supernatural’ since 2005. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 — The Supernatural actor may be stepping into the boots of the most famous Texas Ranger in the reboot still in development, according to Deadline. Called Walker, the series will portray Cordell Walker’s new adventures. The CW and CBS channels are said to be in the running to show the new series.

Jared Padalecki may have already found his next project. The Supernatural actor is reported to be in negotiations to headline the reboot of hit series Walker, Texas Ranger. He would thus be succeeding Chuck Norris as the ranger in the new project being piloted by CBS Television Studios.

Walker will follow the story of Cordell Walker, a widower with two children. After having been on an undercover mission for two years, Walker returns to his family and faces new problems while continuing to fight crime with an elite unit. In a nod to the original series, Walker will be accompanied by a female team member from the original Texas Ranger universe. For the moment, no information has been released about her identity.

Besides being expected to play the new cowboy, Padalecki will also be executive-producing the series alongside Anna Fricke (Being Human), the project’s screenwriter. While no channel or streaming platform has been officially connected with the project, CBS, which aired the original ‘90s series, and The CW, which airs Supernatural starring Padalecki, are both said to be interested in acquiring it. CBS has already launched reboots of popular series like MacGyver and Magnum P.I.

Norris played the now iconic Walker, Texas Ranger, a heavy hitter with witty comebacks, between 1993 and 2001. The channel had already brought the cowboy back in 2005 in the Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire TV movie, also with Norris in the title role.

A Texas native, Padalecki became known to the wider public thanks to the role of Dean in Gilmore Girls and in the science fiction series Supernatural in which he played one of the lead characters alongside Jensen Ackles. Shown on The CW channel, Supernatural will draw to a close at the end of its 15th and final season, which will begin airing on American television on October 10. — AFP-Relaxnews