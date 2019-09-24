What divorce? Korean actress Song Hye-kyo’s latest ad has fans wild over her beauty (VIDEO)

Screenshot of Korean actress Song Hye-kyo in her latest advertisement which her fans are swooning over. — Image via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Fans of Korean actress Song Hye-kyo are going wild with their idol's latest advertisement.

The less than 50 seconds advertisement for a concentrated ginseng renewal serum saw fans praising how beautiful Song is.

The skin care product advertisement starts with Song lying on the bed after waking up.

It later pans over to her standing in front of the mirror and introducing the product, of which Song is a spokesman.

Some fans professed their love for her while others praised Song for her beauty and said they could look at her the whole day.

Song was previously married to heartthrob Song Joong-ki before announcing their divorce in June, with Hye-kyo’s statement citing a “difference in personality” as the reason for the split.

Joong-ki and Hye-kyo finalised their 18-month divorce on July 22 with no division of property or financial settlement.

It was previously reported that despite the divorce Hye-ko has yet to be affected significantly with companies continuing to support her, maintaining her position as the most sought after artist for endorsements in South Korea.