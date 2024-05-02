JOHOR BARU, May 2 — The body of the missing five-year-old autistic boy who fell into Sungai Skudai in Johor was found by a search-and-rescue team near the location he was last seen in Kampung Sepakat Baru in Skudai here late last night.

Skudai fire and rescue station operations commander Saifulbahri Safar said the boy’s body was found at 11.15pm, about 130 metres away from the location where he reportedly fell.

He said the boy, a person with disabilities, had fallen at a depth of four metres into the river.

“The victim's remains were handed over to the police for further investigation before being sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here for an autopsy,” he said in a statement today.

A seven-man search-and-rescue team was despatched to the location upon receiving a distress call at 5.59pm yesterday.

Prior to that, he was taking pictures with a mobile phone along the river area located a few metres from his house.

The team conducted a surface search of the river at a distance of 800 metres from the victim’s last location, while divers from the water rescue team conducted a dive search.

