Taiwanese singer Emil Chau pulls plug on November gig in Penang due to organiser's financial problems

Taiwanese singer Emil Chau is the latest performer to cancel a scheduled gig in Penang following financial difficulties of the concert organiser. — Image via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Taiwanese singer Emil Chau has announced the cancellation of his planned November concert in Penang.

This follows the 11th hour cancellation of fellow Mandopop stars David Tao and Shin concert last weekend after “non-payment” by WGM Entertainment, one of the companies behind the Chau concert as well.

A statement via Chau’s official Facebook page and concert promoter Galaxy Group said the cancellation was due to financial problems of WGW Entertainment Sdn Bhd and Bigg World.

The reasons also included failure by the companies to follow the contract as stipulated, without going into specific details, but noting it would also be taking legal action to recover its losses.

Galaxy further stated that in the interest of protecting the artist's rights and safety, the company had decided to cancel the concert, scheduled for November 23 at Spice Arena in Penang.

“All losses are to be borne by WGW Entertainment Sdn Bhd and Bigg World,” said the statement, which urged those who bought their tickets for Chau's concert to get in touch with WGW Entertainment, Bigg World and ticket seller TICKET2U on refunds.

Chau's official Facebook page posted that the drastic action of cancelling the concert was a result of discussions with Galaxy.

Expressing their regret over the cancellation, fans were urged to be patient, promising a future date for Chau’s performance.