Actress Bella Astillah called ‘stupid’ for being in touch with ex-husband Aliff Aziz

Bella’s recent singing session on Instagram Live was joined by her ex-husband. — Instagram/Bella Astillah

PETALING JAYA, Sept 24 — Singer and actress Bella Astillah has been labelled foolish by fans for letting ex-husband Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz back into her life.

In a video on Twitter, the Cinta Belum Tamat Tempoh actress was seen singing Almost Is Never Enough by Ariana Grande and Nathan Sykes live on Instagram where Aliff also joined in on the fun.

The couple’s friendly behaviour towards each other only left fans stunned.

“Bella is a dumbass,” wrote one user on Twitter.

Fans are not over the moon that the ex-couple are on good terms, given Aliff’s track record of cheating. — Twitter/Bella Astillah

“Please drag this girl (Bella) to a healing centre,” another said.

Despite the angry comments, other fans expressed their hopes for Bella and Aliff to patch things up.

The pair were divorced on May 16 at the Federal Territory Syariah Court in Kuala Lumpur after Aliff was caught cheating several times.

The ex-couple tied the knot in September 2016 and share a two-year-old son Mohamad Ayden Adrean.