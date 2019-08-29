Thor: Ragnarok' director Taika Waititi might join 'Suicide Squad' sequel cast

Director Taika Waititi recently helmed 'Jojo Rabbit.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — According to reports from US media, the Thor: Ragnarok director is in talks to step in front of the camera for the sequel to blockbuster Suicide Squad. Along with the Marvel Universe, the Kiwi writer and director would thus be joining the DC Universe.

The sequel to Suicide Squad will be directed by James Gunn, who also helmed Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn also handled the screenplay, based on the John Ostrander comic strips that inspired the franchise.

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Viola Davis are expected to reprise their roles, while Idris Elba, John Cena, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchio will be joining the cast.

While the original 2016 action film received mixed reviews from critics, it nonetheless won the heart of audiences worldwide, raking in over US$744 million (RM3.13 billion) at the box office. Its sequel is slated to be released in US theatres on August 6, 2021.

Better known for his talents as a screenwriter than as an actor, Taika Waititi made a name for himself by directing 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, which was the third instalment in a series about the God of Thunder, following Kenneth Branagh's 2011 Thor and Alan Taylor's 2013 Thor: The Dark World.

He will be back behind the camera for the franchise's fourth opus with Thor: Love and Thunder, once again starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. More recently, Waititi directed and starred in black comedy Jojo Rabbit. — AFP-Relaxnews