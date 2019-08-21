Questlove set to executive-produce upcoming Broadway musical ‘Soul Train’

Questlove attends the 34th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclay’s Centre in New York March 29, 2019. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 ― The musical is slated to arrive in 2021 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the long-running music variety program, Deadline reports.

Although details about the play are still scarce, it will trace the personal story of Soul Train creator and host Don Cornelius, featuring more than 20 classic hits from the TV show’s tenure.

Among the musical’s leading creative team are director Kamilah Forbes, playwright Dominique Morisseau, and choreographer Camille A. Brown.

Musician Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson will also executive produce alongside Cornelius’ son Tony, CSI creator Anthony E. Zuiker, and Live Nation Urban president Shawn Gee.

“With many years of experience working directly with my father, I’m forever grateful and deeply humbled by the impact Soul Train has had on the culture at large both here and abroad. For 37 years, and with purpose, through music, dance and style, Soul Train brought Love, Peace & Soul to a national audience,” Tony Cornelius told Deadline.

The television series Soul Train, which left the air in 2006, played a significant role in US culture, showcasing the music and dance of influential African-American artists for an audience of millions.

Guest performers included James Brown, Tina Turner, the Jackson 5, Aretha Franklin, and Marvin Gaye, among others.

More recently, BTS Networks renewed the drama series American Soul, which is based on the Soul Train story, for a second season. ― AFP-Relaxnews