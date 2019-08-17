Björk to drop deluxe ‘Utopia’ box set, including 14 handmade birdcall flutes

Bjork’s 'Cornucopia' tour will arrive in the UK and Ireland. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — Icelandic artist Björk has announced she will soon be unleashing a deluxe “bird call boxset” of her flute-filled 2017 album “Utopia”, to celebrate the original release of the album in 2017.

In a statement, the singer—who is bringing “Cornucopia”, her theatrical multi-media live show, to the UK later this year—also revealed that the deluxe reissue will come with a set of 14 handmade birdcall flutes, which have been handpicked by her.

Explaining the idea behind the new box set’s unusual accompaniment, she said: “Utopia is so much about birdsong and sonically the mutation between synth/bird, bird/flute, flute/synth.......” she wrote. “air like that was a theme through all of the album. so i got very excited when i found these handmade wooden flutes imitating precisely particular birds. and i guess wanted you guys to have an opportunity to share that with me.” (via NME).

Dropping via One Little Indian on November 1, the “Utopia” Birdcall Box Set will be housed in a bespoke perspex case featuring a design by M/M (Paris) and will come with a hefty price tag of £500 to boot.

Björk’s ‘Cornucopia’ tour will arrive in the UK and Ireland in November. It debuted at New York’s The Shed in May. — AFP-Relaxnews