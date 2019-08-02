‘GLOW’, ‘Carnival Row’, ‘Mindhunter’... Five can’t-miss series to binge watch this month (VIDEO)

'Carnival Row' will star Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom. — Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — There's nothing like spending an evening with your favourite characters after lazing on the beach all day. Summertime can also be a time to (re)discover these five small-screen gems, from Dear White People to Mindhunter and GLOW, the brand-new Carnival Row, and, of course Preacher.

Dear White People

The students at Winchester are back for another term. While Sam has taken over Joelle's radio show, The Order of X mystery remains complete, as narrated by an unknown voice. Will this be the season for resolution?

Volume 3

With Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, DeRon Horton, Ashley Blaine Featherson

Drops August 2 on Netflix

Preacher

Reverend Jesse Custer, along with his ex-girlfriend and an Irish vampire cohort are back on the search for God, who has gone AWOL. For his part, God has other plans, such as waging apocalypse on Earth.

A race against time is on, possibly until the end of time. This will be the last season for the series, created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Sam Catlin.

Season 4

With Dominic Cooper, Joseph Gilgun, Ruth Negga

From August 4 on AMC

GLOW

After the cancellation of their TV show, our favorite female wrestlers head to Vegas. The City of Sin's Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino becomes the backdrop for riveting stage shows featuring the “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling” after their act is picked up in residence.

Season 3

Featuring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron

From August 9 on Netflix

Mindhunter

FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench are back tracing serial killers by decrypting their psyches. In order to develop what would become psychological profiling, the two researchers must meet with some of the most dangerous criminals alive.

Season 2

With Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany

From August 16 on Netflix

Carnival Row

In a Victorian-styled fantasy world, humans and mythological creatures live side-by-side — and not without a hefty dose of tension. Forced into exile following the colonisation of their land by humans, the creatures have been forced to live alongside their overlords, deprived of their powers.

Detective Rycroft will investigate a series of murders that threaten a fragile sense of peace and order, all while having a secret love affair with Vignette, a refugee fairy.

Premiere

With Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne

Form August 30 Amazon Prime Video — AFP-Relaxnews