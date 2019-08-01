Dwayne Johnson confirms post-credits scenes for ‘Hobbs and Shaw’

A screengrab from ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ that sees Dwayne Johnson team up with Jason Statham.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — Should you stick around or can you just leave once the credits begin to roll for Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw?

Well, you’ll want to wait till the end when the lights come on as Dwayne Johnson has confirmed there are post-credits scenes to look forward to in a recent Twitter post.

Yessir. Post credit scenes will give you an idea of the new future team 😉🥃. Enjoy! @HobbsAndShaw https://t.co/7qMWJSBGqR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 31, 2019

According to those who have watched the film, there are three post-credits scenes in total, some for laughs and some to set the tone for a sequel.

Jason Statham along with Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eddie Marsan, Joe Anoa’i and Helen Mirren join The Rock in action-packed film with a synopsis that reads: “Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.”