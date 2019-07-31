Aizat Amdan pays tribute to late father in ‘live’ showcase

Aizat Amdan thinks of his latest showcase as a tribute to his late father. — Picture courtesy of Warner Music Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Malaysian singer Aizat Amdan just released his latest EP Aizat Amdan: Live at the Theatre.

It is a ‘live” recording of the showcase he recently held, that features a song he dedicated to his late father, Angin Lalu.

Aizat’s father Datuk Amdan Mat Din died earlier this year and he had previously expressed a wish for his son to perform with an orchestra.

The showcase, which Aizat considers a tribute of sorts to his father, features stripped down arrangements of his songs, with an emphasis on string instruments.

In an email interview, Aizat said: “What I want to convey to my listeners? Just listen to the songs and enjoy it.” Performing “live”, he said, has always been his passion and he hopes that listeners will listen to his music and share it with their loved ones.

He considers streaming an ideal platform for people to access music more easily, and lauded Apple’s streaming service as easy to use, and easy to get music out quickly.

On his future plans, Aizat is currently working on his fourth album which he can only say will be out “soon.”

“I would like to do shows at cafes,” the singer said citing the thriving cafe scene in Kuala Lumpur, which he called “dope.” Aizat also said he is looking forward to doing more shows especially in the stripped down style on his latest EP.

His “live” showcase will be made available exclusively on Apple Music in four separate videos, with the EP already available on the platform for streaming and purchase.

Aizat Amdan first shot to fame as a contestant in popular reality singing contest Akademi Fantasia. His popularity rose with his subsequent music releases, with his Hanya Kau Yang Mampu winning the Most Downloaded Song accolaade at the 2009 Anugerah Planet Muzik.

Check out the showcase on Apple Music here or check it out on the Aizat Amdan Video Essentials Playlist here.