Wu-Tang Clan, ASAP Rocky to headline first-ever Rolling Loud New York

LOS ANGELES, July 24 — The touring hip-hop festival will take over the Big Apple from October 12 to 13.

For its inaugural edition in New York City, Rolling Loud has curated an eclectic lineup featuring several hometown heroes.

Among them are headliners the Wu-Tang Clan, who will kick off the festival on October 12. They will be sharing the stage at Citi Fields with Travis Scott and Meek Mill.

ASAP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert are set to close out the inaugural edition of Rolling Loud New York on October 13.

ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is currently detained in Sweden for the third week, following his arrest on July 3 on suspicion of assaulting a man in Stockholm.

His performance at Rolling Loud New York is pending his release, which has been advocated for by the Trump administration as well as a number of celebrities.

Among the most notable names also performing at the festival are Playboy Carti, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, Juice Wrld, Pusha T, Machine Gun Kelly, Sheck Wes, Fat Joe and DMX.

Rolling Loud New York will feature several rising hip-hop stars such as Lil Tecca, Jay Gwuapo, Conway the Machine, Polo G, Calboy, Lil Tjay, Lil Keed, Lil Gotit and Gunna.

Tickets for the festival, which celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this year in Miami, will go on sale on July 26 at 10am (EST).

For additional information, check the official website of Rolling Loud. — AFP-Relaxnews