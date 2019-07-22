After three years of dating, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are reportedly engaged

Joaquin Phoenix arrives for the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California February 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 22 — Wedding bells are in the air for Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara who are said to be engaged after three years of dating.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo star was spotted in May with a huge diamond ring on her engagement finger that sparked speculation they may have taken their relationship to the next level. And now, Us Weekly has reportedly confirmed the engagement news.

The publication quoted a source as saying: “They don’t really like to go out. They mainly just like to be with each other as the two of them. They’re in their own bubble.”

Mara and Phoenix have been quietly dating since meeting on the sets of Mary Magdalene in late 2016. They made their official red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.