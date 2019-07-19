‘Fargo’ casts Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw and Andrew Bird for season four

US actor Jason Schwartzman will appear in the next installment of ‘Fargo’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 19 — The fourth instalment of the Golden Globe and Emmy winning limited series will be set in 1950, with a cast led by Chris Rock.

Each season of the anthology series adaptation of the iconic Coen Brothers film revolves around a different storyline.

Season four of Fargo will chronicle the rivalry between two gangs in Kansas City, Missouri — one Italian, one African-American. As part of a peace deal, the two gangs trade their youngest sons.

Chris Rock plays the head of the African-American family, who, having surrendered his youngest boy to his enemy, must raise his rival’s son as his own. But when the head of the Kansas City mafia dies in hospital, everything changes.

FX announced yesterday that Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, American Hustle), Jason Schwartzman (The Darjeeling Limited, The French Dispatch), Ben Whishaw (Mary Poppins Returns, The Danish Girl), Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl), Salvatore Esposito (Gomorrah), Jeremie Harris (The Get Down), Gaetano Bruno (La Porta Rossa) Anji White (The Chi, Empire), Francesco Acquaroli (Dogman, Mia Madre) E’myri Crutchfield (Roots, Vacation), Amber Midthunder (Legion, Roswell, New Mexico) and musician Andrew Bird would be joining Rock in season four.

Fargo season four begins production in Chicago this fall and is set to air in 2020. Noah Hawley will return as showrunner, writer and director, while Joel Coen, Ethan Coen and Warren Littlefield serve as executive producers. — AFP-Relaxnews