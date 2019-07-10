Deja vu! PU Abu’s new wife announces divorce, a day after hinting at pregnancy

1 - History seems to be repeating itself with PU Abu’s love life. — Picture from Instagram/puabu.official

PETALING JAYA, July 10 — The new wife of scandal-ridden preacher PU Abu Sufyan has announced that the couple is divorcing after two months of marriage.

In a shocking turn of events, Nurhannah Azra Mohd Zakir, known as Hana, said the couple were no longer staying under the same roof, a day after she hinted at being pregnant with his child on Instagram.

“Abu and I are in the process of getting divorced. We no longer live together; he is in Kuala Lumpur while I am in Kedah.

“I don't want to be associated with PU Abu in the media anymore. My life is complete with just my children and my career,” she told Malay portal mStar.

The cosmetics entrepreneur said she came forward to explain the situation herself to prevent "misunderstandings" from spreading online.

“Despite everything, I will pray for the happiness of PU Abu, Ain (PU Abu’s ex-wife), and their child all the way until heaven.

“My relationship with PU Abu will end on a good note, God willing,” she added.

PU Abu remained vague about the details when contacted by mStar, saying that he and Hana were “still husband and wife” at the moment.

The celebrity preacher’s current predicament bears uncanny similarities to the divorce from his ex-spouse Ain Afini Latif, whom he left while she was seven months pregnant.

According to Ain, the split was caused by her unwillingness to accept PU Abu's wish to make Hana his second wife.

They were officially divorced on May 16 with the birth of their son following shortly after on June 7.