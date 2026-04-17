KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Super Mario Galaxy Movie stays at No. 1, while the much-anticipated Tamil-language Love Insurance Kompany debuts in second place.

While it’s cool to see a futuristic Chennai setting, this romantic comedy directed by Vignesh Shivan is receiving mixed reviews, but the curiosity among Malaysians to check it out in cinemas is keeping it steady at the box office.

Local offerings are holding their own, with the Gayong sequel hitting third, while both Malaikat Malam and Mikael: Pemburu Dua Alam stay on this week’s list, continuing to draw audiences.

The second season of Bloodhounds continues to dominate Netflix, alongside Walid on Viu and Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord on Disney+.

Long weekends ahead, nothing beats settling in for a relaxed break filled with entertainment ranging from movies and TV series to music and, of course, a good book.

Your weekend plans, sorted — Malay Mail has you covered with the best in entertainment picks for you to check out.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (April 9 to April 12)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Love Insurance Kompany Gayong 2 BTS World Tour ‘ARIRANG’ In Goyang: Live Viewing Project Hail Mary Malaikat Malam Mikael: Pemburu Dua Alam Alas Roban Sengkolo: Petaka Satu Suro Hoppers

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (April 06 to April 12)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Bloodhounds: Season 2 Phantom Lawyer Bloodhounds: Season 1 XO, Kitty: Season 3 Danny Go!: Season 1 The Cleaning Lady: Season 1 Witch Hat Atelier: Season 1 Agent from Above: Season 1 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Season 4 Pursuit of Jade: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Walid Running Man (2026) Phantom Lawyer Climax Hening Cinta Cinta Ori Taxi Driver 3 Whenever Possible - Season 4 Bloody Flower OTW Halal

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord Daredevil: Born Again: Season 2 Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast: Season 2 Family Guy: Season 24 RJ Decker Scrubs Perfect Crown High Potential: Season 2 9-1-1: Nashville The testaments

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (April 8 to April 15)

Bruno Mars - Risk It All Justin Bieber - Beauty And A Beat (w/ Nicki Minaj) Piche Kota - Bahagia Lagi Sean Kingston - Eenie Meenie (w/ Justin Bieber) Justin Bieber - Baby (w/ Ludacris) Justin Bieber - That Should Be Me Nadhif Basalamah - kota ini tak sama tanpamu Adira Suhaimi - Sayang Orang Sama BTS - SWIM Sal Priadi - Ada titik-titik di ujung doa

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (April 8 to April 15)

Aufahanie - Butterfly Adira Suhaimi - Sayang Orang Sama Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni - Dalam Diam Mojo - Romancinta Nadhif Basalamah, Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno - Kota ini tak sama tanpamu Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Peluk Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel - TABOLA BALE ALYPH - Ingat

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (Mar 27 to April 2)

Fiction

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books) Strange Buildings by Uketsu (Pushkin Vertigo) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Loved One by Aisha Muharrar (Viking) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Pan Macmillan) Want to Know a Secret? by Freida McFadden (Hollywood Upstairs Press) Bidan: Children of the Silent Veil by NIL (Bookiut) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing)

Non-Fiction

Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Macmillan Audio) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC) Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) It’s Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (BLINK Publishing) The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest (Thought Catalog Books) The Art of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli (HODDER & STOUGHTON) I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Adarna House, Inc. Phillipines) Once Upon a Miao 2 (Remastered): Crushes, Friendship & Chaos by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Di Antara Dua Sujud by Thyora (Thyora) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Nasib Cikgu Sam Masuk Kampung by Aidil Ghazali (IMAN Publication) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Pada Subuh Yang Membawaku Pergi by Yaya Samad (Mangosteen Publication PLT) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Serunai Maut 2 by Leena Syiha (Mangosteen Publication PLT)

Source: MPH