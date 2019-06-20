U2 to play second show in Singapore on Dec 1

Both shows will be at the National Stadium, and will be U2’s first concerts in Singapore. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 20 — U2 fans who could not get hold of tickets for the Irish band’s concert here on November 30 will have another bite at the cherry.

Organiser Live Nation announced today that the band will be playing a second show a day after — on Sunday, December 1.

Both shows will be at the National Stadium, and will be the iconic act’s first concerts in Singapore.

The announcement follows an “overwhelming” response from fans, said Live Nation, after tickets for the November 30 show went on sale to the general public today.

U2.com subscribers can buy tickets for the second show from 1pm tomorrow to 6pm on Sunday. Each transaction will be limited to four tickets, said Live Nation.

Public sales will begin on Monday at 10am, with a limit of eight tickets per transaction.

The concerts are part of U2’s Joshua Tree Tour, which kicks off on Nov 8 in Auckland, New Zealand, before moving to selected cities in Australia and Asia.

Second shows were earlier announced in Auckland and Sydney after tickets sold out there.

“We would like to urge all fans to refrain from purchasing tickets through unauthorised resellers as these may have already been voided and holders will be denied access to (the) venue,” added Live Nation on its Facebook page. — TODAY