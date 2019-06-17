Father’s Day drama: Actress Nabila Huda clashes with step-mum over greeting to dad, Amy Search

Things turned when sour when Nabila’s stepmother indirectly criticised the actress’ Father’s Day greeting. — Picture from Instagram/kupu_kupu

PETALING JAYA, June 17 — Malaysian actress Nabila Huda is currently embroiled in a public tiff with her step-mum Nourish Hassan after she criticised Nabila for wishing her dad a happy Father’s Day.

What began as a heartfelt greeting from Nabila on Instagram turned ugly when Nourish uploaded a post explaining that Nabila’s father, legendary rocker Amy Search, was not one to celebrate such holidays.

“Even though Amy is a rocker, he doesn’t celebrate Mother’s Day or Father’s Day.

“He said that it’s un-Islamic and his family has never taught him to celebrate these things since he was a child, even when it came to surprise birthday parties.

“He’s conservative about these things and he’s never ever wished me ‘happy Mother’s Day’,” wrote Nourish.

The statement appeared to be directed at Nabila who previously uploaded a video and a caption where she professed her love for her dad despite going through several troubles in their relationship over the years.

The Munafik actress hit back at her stepmother in a caustic rant on Instagram, citing Nourish as the reason for the long-standing rift between her and Amy.

“You never change. Do you really need to tell stories as if you’re the only one who’s Muslim?

“You are the reason why I’m distant from my father. You feel so insecure around me, but don’t worry about me stealing your rock star from you,” Nabila wrote.

Nourish made her Instagram profile private shortly after her stepdaughter called her out on the platform.

Nabila is Amy’s eldest child from his first marriage to Faridah Fadzil, and he later married his fourth wife Nourish in 2003.