Father’s Day drama: Actress Nabila Huda clashes with step-mum over greeting to dad, Amy Search

PETALING JAYA, June 17 — Malaysian actress Nabila Huda is currently embroiled in a public tiff with her step-mum Nourish Hassan after she criticised Nabila for wishing her dad a happy Father’s Day.
What began as a heartfelt greeting from Nabila on Instagram turned ugly when Nourish uploaded a post explaining that Nabila’s father, legendary rocker Amy Search, was not one to celebrate such holidays.
“Even though Amy is a rocker, he doesn’t celebrate Mother’s Day or Father’s Day.
“He said that it’s un-Islamic and his family has never taught him to celebrate these things since he was a child, even when it came to surprise birthday parties.
“He’s conservative about these things and he’s never ever wished me ‘happy Mother’s Day’,” wrote Nourish.
The statement appeared to be directed at Nabila who previously uploaded a video and a caption where she professed her love for her dad despite going through several troubles in their relationship over the years.
The Munafik actress hit back at her stepmother in a caustic rant on Instagram, citing Nourish as the reason for the long-standing rift between her and Amy.
Sebab tu Aku Cakap Dia ni punca..Dia ada je..Dia orang kanan yang paling rapat dengan bapak Aku. Patutnya Kau tak payah la Nak post benda-benda gini..You never change lah.Sampai mampus pun Kau Takkan berubah..Perlu ke Nak cerita pasal rockstar, tak celebrate birthday la, tak sambut hari bapa la, Dia tak wish Kau la, Macam kau sorang je Yang beragama islam..Relax..Kenapa buat benda jadi complicated ni @qasander ? Tak payah la play victims..Padahal Kau tau, Kau punca Aku berjauhan dengan bapak aku..Sikit pun Kau tak rasa bersalah..Aku Nak post benda sweet Untuk bapak Aku,Biar lah..ni Kau Nak sibuk jugak..Nak jugak menjawap..Ha Lepas post ni,Siap la ada Yang cucuk kasi keadaan lagi panas ,kawan-kawan Kau misscall, msg beratus-ratus bagitau Benda ni kan..Punca semua tu. Surroundings pun punca jugak...Pastu kang mula la drama, Nak cerai lah, Nak bawak Anak lari la , buat bapak Aku sedih lagi..kang bapak Aku bertambah marah Sebab kan Aku,korang gaduh. Drama ulang-ulang sampai lah abang jamil mampos! Asal Kau rasa insecure sangat dengan Aku ni..Jangan risau lah, Aku Takkan rampas pun your truly rock star tu..Darah Dia ada dalam badan Aku, sampai akhirat pun masih ada lagi. Astarfirullahalazim...Aduh,begini lah drama dalam hidup Saya kawan-kawan..Padahal mulanya Nak post benda sweet je Untuk bapak sendiri..hari lain pun Saya boleh je post Cuma semalam Saya rasa Nak post Nak buat macamana! Saya betul ikhlas dengan luahan Saya towards him.It just luahan seorang Anak pada ayah nya..Salah ke benda tu sampai Dia melibatkan agama?Ntah la..tak faham lah..💆🏽 ♀️
“You never change. Do you really need to tell stories as if you’re the only one who’s Muslim?
“You are the reason why I’m distant from my father. You feel so insecure around me, but don’t worry about me stealing your rock star from you,” Nabila wrote.
Nourish made her Instagram profile private shortly after her stepdaughter called her out on the platform.
Nabila is Amy’s eldest child from his first marriage to Faridah Fadzil, and he later married his fourth wife Nourish in 2003.