Darby Camp (‘Big Little Lies’) and Jack Whitehall to star in ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog ‘movie

Darby Camp takes the lead role in Paramount’s ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ movie. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 29 — Eleven-year-old Darby Camp, who plays Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Chloe Mackenzie, in the HBO series Big Little Lies, is joining the British comedian and actor Jack Whitehall (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Fresh Meat) in the movie adaptation of the classic kids’ book series, Clifford the Big Red Dog, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Camp has landed the lead role in Paramount’s Clifford the Big Red Dog movie, directed by Walt Becker, who previously helmed 2015’s Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip.

The children’s book series by Norman Bridwell (1928-2014) was first published in 1963.

The tales follow the various adventures of a giant red dog called Clifford and his owner, eight-year-old Emily Elizabeth.

The film will tell the story of the child, played by Camp, who is struggling to fit in at home and at school when she stumbles upon a small red puppy who goes on to become her best friend. But when Clifford magically grows into a giant dog, he attracts the attention of a genetics company, sending Emily and her uncle Casey (Whitehall) on the run.

Produced by Jordan Kerner and Scholastic Entertainment, Clifford the Big Red Dog is scheduled to start shooting next month in New York. — AFP-Relaxnews