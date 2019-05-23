‘I cry, I just don’t update about it,’ PU Abu’s new wife speaks out

Known as ‘the other woman’, Hana has spoken for the first time on her being with PU Abu. — Picture via Instagram/hanaazraa

PETALING JAYA, May 23 — The drama between reality TV preacher PU Abu Sufian and ex-wife Ain Afini ended with their divorce last week, and his new wife is now starting to share her painful journey to be with him.

Hana Azraa, who is said to have had a relationship with the religious personality leading him to ask Ain to allow him to practise polygamy by the second month of their marriage, shared her suffering in silence for the first time.

In a series of postings on Instastory, Hana answered questions from her followers on the social media platform, sharing how she fell apart, and was often in tears.

“Sometimes, I’m not strong. I cry, just I don’t update about it,” she replied to one question.

Screenshots of Hana’s replies to questions posed by her followers on Instagram. — Picture via Instagram/hanaazraa

Saying she would not be turning on the comments function on Instagram, Hana said she was reluctant to do so to not allow social media users to throw accusations at her or be negative.

While she has often been accused of being the other woman, leading PU Abu to divorce his seven-month pregnant wife to marry her, Hana said she had been acquainted with him for five years.

She answered several more questions related to her relationship with PU Abu, responding to some negative name-calling by simply saying “thank you”.