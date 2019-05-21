Where will we see Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Maisie Williams after ‘GoT’?

The final episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ was broadcast on May 19. — Picture courtesy of HBO

LOS ANGELES, May 21 — While some, like Kit Harrington, will take a much-deserved break after the end of Game of Thrones, whose final episode was broadcast in the United States on Sunday, other members of the cast are already working on other projects for the small and silver screens. What’s in store for the actors behind the inimitable Tyrion, the fear-inspiring Daenerys and the indomitable Arya?

The season finale of Game of Thrones has seen the end of eight years of endless wars for the control of the Iron Throne. And while the conclusion has left some of its hordes of fans wanting, the actors were able to say their goodbyes to the characters they brought to life over the show’s eight seasons. The door to Game of Thrones might be closed, but other projects are already on the horizon for some of the series’ stars.

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark)

Mere weeks after the end of the series, the actress who played Sansa will be back on screens as Jean Grey in the movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix, in US theatres June 7, opposite Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy. She is also slated to appear in Matthew Coppola’s forthcoming thriller Broken Soldier.

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark)

The other Stark sister will be playing Rahne Sinclair, aka Wolfsbane, in the Josh Boone horror flick The New Mutants, out April 3, 2020 in the US. She is also cast in thriller The Owners, directed by Julius Berg.

Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister)

After meeting her fateful end as fearmongering queen Cersei, the actress will do a 360 and join the cast of The Flood in the role of Wendy, a British immigration agent fighting for a refugee’s rights. The drama will see her reunite with one of her former co-stars, Ian Glen, who played Jorah Mormont. The film is set to be released by the end of 2019.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)

The Danish actor also finds himself reunited with a former partner, Carice van Houten (who played GoT’s Melisandre), in the thriller Domino in which he will be playing a Copenhagen policeman. The film, slated for release sometime in 2019, is being directed by Brian De Palma.

Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister)

The actor will be lending his voice to the character of Mighty Eagle in The Angry Birds Movie 2, coming to US theatres August 14, and to another animated character, Phil Betterman, in The Croods 2 (alongside Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone). He will be seen again on the big screen as the star of Brad Anderson’s drama The Dwarf.

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)

GoT’s Khaleesi will be trading in her dragons for Santa Claus’s elves in Paul Feig’s upcoming comedy Last Christmas. She will be sharing the romcom’s bill with Emma Thompson and Michelle Yeoh. The film is due out in the US on November 8, 2019.

Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei)

The Mother of Dragons’ best friend will be leaving HBO for Hulu to star in the TV remake of Four Weddings and a Funeral, co-created by Mindy Kaling. Her fans will be able to stream her once more from July 31. — AFP-Relaxnews