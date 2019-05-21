Actor Ammar Alfian latest celebrity accused of infidelity by pregnant wife

Having deleted images of each other and unfollowed from their respective instagrams, is there hope for Nelissa and Ammar? — Instagram/nelissanezam & ammar_alfian

PETALING JAYA, May 21 — Actor Ammar Alfian joins the ranks of reality TV preacher PU Abu Sufyan and Singaporean singer and actor Aidit Alfian outed by their spouses for cheating.

The 32-year-old, who has notched up several controversies throughout his career and has taken a 10-month sabbatical before from acting — was accused of cheating by wife Nelissa Nezam, who is six months pregnant.

Nelissa Nezam got the attention of social media users when she opened up about her marital problems on Instagram.

“This Ramadhan has tested me in ways I never thought I would be tested,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately I found out my husband of three years cheated on me while I was six months pregnant with his child.”

In the now deleted post uploaded yesterday, now widely shared via a screenshot, she said she felt that the world came crashing down and she would not have the will to get through it when she found out.

“Thankfully, I’m finding the strength in me through the support of close family and friends that is helping me pick up the pieces that he so carelessly broke.

“I never knew I was married to someone that is capable of such a heartless act.”

Nellisa said she however believed that everything happens for a reason, and that “Allah has better plans for me and my baby.”

Local portal mStar reported that while the posting was taken down after numerous reactions, Nelissa uploaded a post on Instastory that said she openly confessed the matter due to her unstable emotions.

Screenshot of Nelissa's Instastory — Instagram/nelissanezam

“It’s definitely not in my character to publicise such a private matter.

“It was done out of hurt and anger. The wound is still very raw and my emotions are definitely heightened with me being pregnant.”

She accepted, “What’s done is done” and that she would deal with the matter in private and hope the couple would settle matters, and “prioritise being good parents.”

While PU Abu and Aliff have since both ended their marriages with divorce, it is not known if Nelissa still harboured any hope in saving her marriage, as both have deleted all photos of each other from their Instagram accounts.

The couple, both 32-year-old quietly were married in March 2016 without any fanfare or media attention.