Cosmetics queen Vida body shames daughter on social media, tells her to ‘shape up’

Datuk Seri Vida posing for a photo with her daughter, Nur Edlynn Zamileen Muhd Amin. — Picture via Instagram/ Datoserivida

PETALING JAYA, May 14 — Cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, popularly known as Datuk Seri Vida, took to social media yesterday to publicly criticise her daughter’s weight.

Vida had uploaded a photo of her and her two children, Muhammad Eric Zaquan Mohd Amin and Nur Edlynn Zamileen Muhd Amin, on their first trip together to a Ramadan bazaar on her social media pages.

The post seemed like a sweet and heartfelt one at first, but it took a sour turn when the 47-year-old celebrity entrepreneur started to fat shame her own daughter and subsequently pin the blame on her maid for it.

Being a businesswoman, Vida said that she was always very busy and that her children spent most of their early years being raised by their maid (bibik).

She added that her daughter had gained so much weight because of the fact that she often left them in the care of their maid, who had allowed ‘Cik B’ to eat burgers for dinner every night until it became a habit, referring to her daughter Edlynn.

“When Cik B was born, her skin was fair and plump, she had curly hair and was cute, but now she has become fat,” said Vida in the post.

And if that was not hurtful enough, she took it a step further when she said that the burgers had affected her daughter’s skin condition too.

“I forbid her from eating burgers now, all those preservatives in the burgers have made Cik B’s skin turn black,” added Vida.

She then went on to give prayers and well wishes for her children as well as vowing to make more of an effort to spend time with them and maybe even mould them into future businessmen and businesswomen too.

But she could not just end it there, saying:

“I will ensure that Cik B becomes successful slim...beautiful...fair...happy.”