KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has announced the Asia and Australia leg of her Guts World Tour which will begin this September.

However, Malaysia is not on the list as well as Indonesia.

The Vampire singer who made the announcement via her social media recently will be in close proximity as she is slated for a show in Singapore on October 1 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

She will also be doing a show at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on September 16.

GUTS world tour Asia and Australia dates just announced!!! hope to see ya there!!!Get ticket details at https://t.co/BEPJxkyu21 pic.twitter.com/FadEN6KnRO — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) May 9, 2024

Other Asian countries that will be part of her Guts World Tour include South Korea, China and Japan while Rodrigo teased her fans in the Philippines with a ‘Stay tuned Manila’.

Rodrigo will be doing four shows in Australia which include two shows in Melbourne and another two in Sydney.

Following her announcement on X which has left local fans gutted, some can be seen expressing their frustration on the platform.

“Why is Olivia Rodrigo skipping Malaysia?” tweeted X user @tevanraj.

“Even Olivia Rodrigo skipped Malaysia, I give up,” said X user @miraclelis.

According to Billboard, the Australia and Asia dates will mark the star’s first time touring in both places, making it a total of 82 shows globally by the time the tour ends later this year.

She is currently on her European leg of the tour which began in Dublin, Ireland on April 30.