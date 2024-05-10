KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — MIC information chief Thinalan Rajagopal denied allegations that parts of his party were effectively boycotting partner Pakatan Harapan’s campaign for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election tomorrow.

He said MIC was firm in its commitment to the national unity government and the principles of cooperation and collaboration among coalition partners.

“The claims of discord within MIC regarding the decision to campaign for the DAP candidate in Kuala Kubu Baru are baseless and misleading. MIC is a united political party that upholds the values of unity and solidarity within its ranks.

“The decision to support the unity government candidate in the KKB polls was made collectively and with the best interests of the party and its constituents in mind,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Thinalan said MIC was working strongly towards a win for the PH candidate in KKB, which will eventually benefit the community and uphold the values of democracy and good governance.

Previously, The Malaysian Insight published an article claiming MIC members were silently boycotting the by-election.

Thinalan has challenged the news portal to reveal its source, failing which, MIC would take immediate legal action and report the matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for unethical journalism.

Separately, PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin claimed that the ethnic Indian voters are becoming more confident in Islamic leadership, which could see the community voting for Perikatan Nasional (PN) tomorrow.

“Even though the candidate is from Bersatu, they would vote for PN because Bersatu is with PAS,” he was quoted as saying by the PAS’ official mouthpiece, Harakahdaily.

He said that non-Muslims had backed Islamic movements in the past due to their “just, honest and stable” administration.

The by-election that is a four-way contest between Pang Sock Tao (PH), Khairul Azhari Saut (PN), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent), is being held following the death of the incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

Tomorrow is polling day.