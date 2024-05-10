KUCHING, May 10 — Opposition assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen today asked Deputy Premier Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian to explain for the RM2,781,750 additional expenditure for foreign trips at his Public Health, Housing and Local Ministry.

He said Dr Sim must account for the extraordinary excess in travel costs at the ministry.

“The initial allocation under the State Budget 2024 for this programme was only RM161,400, but it is now only five months into 2024, an additional amount of RM2,781,750 is now required, which constitutes a 1,700 per cent jump in additional to the allocation originally approved,” Chong, who is Padungan assemblyman, told reporters.

He said in the additional expenditure was contained in the first supplementary estimates of Ordinary Expenditure for year 2024, which was passed in the legislative yesterday.

Advertisement

He said based on supplementary estimates the sum approved was to cater for overseas conferences and study visits by the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

Chong asked Dr Sim how many overseas conferences and study visits were made to require the RM2,781,750 and for a detailed breakdown of all related spending.

“Where and when were these overseas conferences and study visits?” he asked.

Advertisement

Chong also wanted to know how many people were included for these conferences and visits.

“Was the spouse of the minister also among those financed by this expenditure for these conferences and visits?” he queried.